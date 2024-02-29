Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: Dell Latitude Laptops With Built-In AI Chips

Dell shared a press release that explains a little bit more about these laptops. The model it was most excited to share was the Latitude 350 Detachable. This has a design similar to the Microsoft Surface Pro, but it's specifically designed with collaboration in mind. It has a 3K resolution camera and comes with what Dell calls a Collaboration Touchpad, which "with support for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, brings conferencing controls to the end users' fingertips."

But the big news is the AI chip. In addition to an Intell CPR, GPU, and NPU, Dell's new laptops will now feature a new AI processing engine called an xPU. "AI workloads will be offloaded to the xPU, a versatile AI engine, depending on the application and use case," the Dell press release states. "AI workloads, when offloaded to the xPU, improve overall device performance and extend battery life."

Dell gave several examples of how this might work. It claimed that the xPU could process AI translation so you could have a conversation with someone who speaks a different language in real-time. It stated that applications like Omnibridge could even function as a translator between English and American Sign Language. All of this is impressive, but the major benefit is that it will remove the processing burden from your CPU.

Dell is currently planning to release the Latitude 9450, 7350, 7450, 7650, 5350, 5450, 5550, 3450, and 3550 in March. The Latitude 7350 Detachable won't be available until sometime in Q2, however.