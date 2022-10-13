Acer Aspire Vero (2022) Review: Eco-Friendly First

For computer buyers who take environmental concerns into account, Acer wants to speak to you regarding their new Vero laptops. The Acer Aspire Vero is a computer crafted with as many recyclable and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices as possible, resulting in a modern laptop with performance and features that are not lacking from the commitment to sustainability.

With the amount of e-waste piling up in landfills and the toxic metals used in the construction of electronics, consumers are finding it appealing to purchase equipment that helps to mitigate these factors. Evidence that this issue is in the consumer market is the existence of LeafScore and its grading system rating the eco-friendly degree of consumer products. The Acer Aspire Vero receives a perfect 5-leaf rating among 2022 laptop models. Other contenders with top marks include Lenovo TCO-certified laptops and the Apple MacBook.

While it is good to know that our devices can provide some level of conscious environmental practices in their use and manufacture, they still have to perform. No matter how much anyone wants to do right by the environment, only the most dedicated eco-warriors will sacrifice base-level performance for sustainability. Is the Acer Aspire Vero up to the task?