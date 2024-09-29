6 Chromebooks With Ultra-Long Battery Life

Buying a notebook computer can be a tricky proposition. The conventional wisdom has long been that you need to spend at least $600 to $700 to get something of particularly high quality with good battery life, especially when it comes to traditional Windows laptops. However, there are mitigating factors that can play a role in changing up that calculus. If you mainly use your computer for productivity and you don't need to do any heavy lifting like audio or video editing, then the option of buying a Chromebook – a laptop that uses Google's Chrome operating system, becomes a viable option that avoids the normal pitfalls of cheap notebooks. And with choosing a Chromebook comes the ability to get a better value on the lower end of the price spectrum.

One of the biggest factors in selecting the right laptop is finding one with a good real-world battery life. Once you find a computer that suits your needs and can consistently deliver eight or more hours of battery life on a single charge, your purchasing decisions become a lot easier. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the top Chromebooks on the market that have shown in formal and informal benchmarking to have exceptional battery life, sometimes even outpacing the battery life rating given by the manufacturer on the official spec sheet.