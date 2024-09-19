Is A Cheap Laptop Worth The Money? 5 Reasons To Reconsider

Low-end hardware doesn't just make performance worse on laptops. Applications have specific hardware requirements, and they simply won't work if you don't have adequate hardware to run them. This is most common in gaming, but you might also encounter hardware requirement issues with video editing applications, 3D modeling software, machine learning applications, and other high-demand programs. The three performance-focused spec requirements that you can typically expect to see cited are the CPU, memory, and GPU.

The CPU is often affectionately referred to as "the brain of the computer." This is because it's the component that is responsible for processing nearly all of your system's software. Even a low-end new CPU should have plenty of power for most casual applications, but cheap laptops often use older CPUs from previous generations of hardware. These can struggle to meet modern software requirements.

RAM has more to do with how much your laptop can process at any given time. A low RAM capacity (less than 8 GB) can be severely limiting. Not only will you struggle to run multiple applications simultaneously, but you may also have difficulty performing even a single complex task without encountering a bottleneck.

The GPU is responsible for generating the images that you see on your screen. It's often the most expensive component in a computer and one of the easiest to overlook in laptops. It's always a good idea to look up the graphics requirements of any program you plan to use on your laptop and make sure that it will be able to run them.