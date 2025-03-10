Can A Smartphone Be Used As A Thermal Camera?

If you've ever called an HVAC specialist to inspect your home before, then you've probably noticed them often holding a camera-like device showing various shades of reds and blues. That's a thermal camera in action, and it's used for detecting thermal energy, a.k.a. heat, produced by both living things and objects. This helps them find the exact spots where you might be experiencing heat loss issues.

But there's more to thermal cameras than just checking for home energy problems. They can come in handy for a host of other tasks too. For instance, thermal cameras can capture wildlife at night, which can make for an entertaining activity when out camping. Some also use them to detect pests in the attic, diagnose car problems, and troubleshoot electrical and electronic systems.

While they're certainly multipurpose, thermal cameras can be quite pricey, usually costing at least $1,000 for the high-end models. They're also bulky to carry around. This poses the question: can you use your smartphone as a thermal camera instead? After all, it already comes with a built-in camera, it's more portable, and it's capable of different basic and advanced tasks.

Well, the answer to that is yes and no.