4 Things A Thermal Camera Can Capture (And 3 It Can't)

A thermal camera captures heat signatures and converts them into a visible image. You may recognize thermal cameras for their distinct green, blue, and orange tinted images which have been portrayed innumerable times in movies and comic books. Movies — particularly Hollywood action and suspense films — often portray thermal cameras as miracle devices that can capture impossible sights.

Advertisement

While thermal cameras can detect surprising details that otherwise go unnoticed, they have their limitations, especially with regards to reflective surfaces. Here's what thermal cameras can and cannot capture. Take a look around you. Everything you see is because light fell on it and certain electromagnetic wavelengths were absorbed or reflected, eventually to be captured by your eyes. However, your surroundings are packed with invisible electromagnetic waves such as infrared, radio waves, and more.

Smartphone, film, and DSLR cameras works by capturing visible light and producing an output compatible with how our eyes perceive the world. Thermal cameras, on the other hand, capture longer, invisible infrared wavelengths emitted by any object with a heat signature. Thermal cameras interpret those heat signatures and render them into a color-coded image.

Advertisement