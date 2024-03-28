Which Product Replaced Milwaukee's Thermal Imager & What Are They Used For?
The Milwaukee tool company has turned 100, and it continues to gain popularity, as sales increased 10.7% in 2023, according to BizTimes. One of the highlights from this manufacturer was the creation of the M12 and M18 swappable battery systems, which provided time-saving convenience. However, hundreds of Milwaukee products continue to be trusted by both professionals in the trades and handy do-it-yourselfers. Although popular, many shoppers don't know who makes Milwaukee power tools or how good they really are.
One of these tools (the M12 160 x 120 Thermal Imager kit), which featured overly positive reviews, has been discontinued. It is common for manufacturers to stop making certain tool models and even replace them with new products. Such was the case with the Milwaukee's M12 160 x 120 Thermal Imager Kit, but fortunately, there is a new model in its place. The 102 x 77 Spot Infrared Imager has assumed the role of high-quality temperature measuring equipment.
If you thought infrared vision was reserved for Hollywood science fiction or spy thriller films, think again. Thermal imagers are actually pretty common; they detect hot and cold areas and are used for a wide variety of projects and tasks. Using one is straightforward, as colder areas on the display screen are represented by black and blue colors, while heat registers as orange and red.
Who would need a Milwaukee thermal imager?
While infrared vision is extremely helpful in search and rescue operations and security, this tool from Milwaukee is made for different applications. For example, a thermal imager is critical for a building inspector who cannot see what's happening inside the walls. Is there moisture present or cold spots due to insufficient insulation? It's not feasible or appropriate for a building inspector to turn a property's walls into something resembling Swiss cheese to complete their investigation. So, a thermal imager is a great way to identify problems without creating more damage. Homeowners can also take a peek behind their walls with this tool to help identify drafts, possible leaks, or hidden pest infestations.
Infrared vision also provides valuable assistance in industrial environments where skilled maintenance workers must quickly diagnose and resolve machine breakdowns. A factory's maintenance department can walk around the equipment looking with a thermal imager to identify if certain components are emitting excess heat. A bright orange heat signature on a machine component could indicate an upcoming breakdown that can then be addressed prior to failure.
Is the Milwaukee Spot Infrared Imager any good?
When the newer 102 x 77 Spot Infrared Imager is compared to the now discontinued M12 160 x 120, there are a few specifications that stand out. First, the replacement imager offers a much wider scope of temperature detection starting at 14 degrees Fahrenheit up to 626 degrees Fahrenheit. It also offers a toggle switch between Fahrenheit and Celsius measurements. The newer imager can capture information from further distances and close up, whereas the discontinued model doesn't reference this functionality.
However, the previous M12 imager has a larger display, uses 12 volts as opposed to 9 volts, and offered a 2GB SD card and USB connection port. In terms of customer reviews at major retailers like Home Depot, the M12 Thermal Imager Kit fares better with an average of 4.7 out of 5. Conversely, the replacement 102 x 77 Spot Infrared Imager averages 3.7 out of 5. Some of the common complaints from customers pointed to the Spot Infrared Imager screen being too small to identify details in the images. In addition, multiple buyers noted they believed the temperature readings weren't accurate and perhaps too low.
Overall though, the majority of customer's would recommend the replacement Milwaukee Spot Infrared Imager as a straightforward, versatile tool with a quality build.