Which Product Replaced Milwaukee's Thermal Imager & What Are They Used For?

The Milwaukee tool company has turned 100, and it continues to gain popularity, as sales increased 10.7% in 2023, according to BizTimes. One of the highlights from this manufacturer was the creation of the M12 and M18 swappable battery systems, which provided time-saving convenience. However, hundreds of Milwaukee products continue to be trusted by both professionals in the trades and handy do-it-yourselfers. Although popular, many shoppers don't know who makes Milwaukee power tools or how good they really are.

One of these tools (the M12 160 x 120 Thermal Imager kit), which featured overly positive reviews, has been discontinued. It is common for manufacturers to stop making certain tool models and even replace them with new products. Such was the case with the Milwaukee's M12 160 x 120 Thermal Imager Kit, but fortunately, there is a new model in its place. The 102 x 77 Spot Infrared Imager has assumed the role of high-quality temperature measuring equipment.

If you thought infrared vision was reserved for Hollywood science fiction or spy thriller films, think again. Thermal imagers are actually pretty common; they detect hot and cold areas and are used for a wide variety of projects and tasks. Using one is straightforward, as colder areas on the display screen are represented by black and blue colors, while heat registers as orange and red.