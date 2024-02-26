Here's What Each Of The Sensors In Your Smartphone Actually Do

It turns out that the name "smartphone" is pretty accurate, as we hold an incredibly complex piece of technology in our pockets. From the camera to the screen and everything in between, industry titans like Apple, Samsung, and Google continue to improve the tech inside your phone, and the sensors may be the most impressive part.

Now, we all know there are plenty of sensors inside your smartphone, and we'd probably be here all day listing every single one. Thankfully, most can be sorted into three major categories: motion, location, and environmental sensors. Motion sensors are more or less the top dogs of smartphone sensors, measuring things like acceleration and gravity. Location sensors practically speak for themselves, allowing your smartphone to track your physical location. Environmental sensors measure natural data, like humidity, pressure, and temperature, which are essential for features like the weather and stopping your phone from overheating.

When used together, the three different sensors bring your smartphone to life, turning the pocket-sized tech into a vital tool for everyday life. However, those categories are broad, so let's break down some of the more important sensors found in every smartphone and what they actually do.