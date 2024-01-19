How To Rotate Your Screen On Android

If you've ever played a video on your Android device and turned it sideways, only for the video to remain stubbornly in vertical orientation, you may wonder why. But don't panic, as there's most likely nothing wrong with your phone. Rather, screen rotation on Android uses a combination of settings to make sure that the screen doesn't flip unexpectedly. These settings need to be tweaked before Android will allow screen rotation.

Your Android device has an internal gyroscope called an accelerometer that detects its orientation by measuring angular velocity. The same sensor that tells your phone when the screen should be rotated is the one that lets you play racing games by tilting the phone to turn the steering wheel. In essence, your Android device calculates the gravitational force being exerted on it by your movements, then uses that information to determine which way the screen should orient.

It's a fascinating bit of technology, but luckily, understanding it isn't necessary to make your screen rotate. Like many useful Android features, it just takes some settings tweaks. So, no matter what part of the Android system you need rotated, here's how to make your phone's display conform to your needs.