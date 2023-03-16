Why Your Android Phone Screen Won't Rotate, And How To Fix It

One of the most important reasons smartphones have taken off to such a massive degree is versatility. If you need a camera, most smartphones will do the trick. On-the-go media consumption? A phone isn't the best, but it's more than capable. This versatility is only granted to the end-user by the sheer number of features present on modern smartphones.

From sensors that provide important communications functionality like Wi-Fi and cellular data, to other essential connections like GPS, Bluetooth, and ambient light, a smartphone is basically a complex system of hardware and software that all need to work in unison to deliver features and value to the end user.

The accelerometer is one of the more underrated sensors when it comes to delivering the promised smartphone experience. An accelerometer senses changes to the orientation of your device, and your phone's software uses the data to determine whether it should rotate the display to match.

Sometimes, however, the auto-rotate feature on your phone stops working, whether due to a driver issue or a misconfiguration. It can be incredibly annoying when some key functionality, like auto-rotate, stops working when you need it. Fortunately, there are some basic and advanced troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve the issue.