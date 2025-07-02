Your Android Phone Could Be Your Next Desktop PC: Here's How

Smartphones continue to get more powerful with every iteration. If you've got a premium Android handset in your pocket, you're carrying more computer power than some of the best full-sized laptops had a decade ago. So, setting aside special use cases like cutting edge gaming and video editing, why do we still have both? That's a question Google has been asking. Starting soon, it appears you'll be able to plug your phone into a monitor and run your apps in free-floating windows within an environment similar to a desktop operating system. In fact, the new desktop mode is already out for beta users.

A large number of Android users have already been able to run their phones in a desktop environment for quite a while, at least if they owned a Samsung Galaxy device. Thanks to Samsung DeX, you can simply connect those phones and tablets to an external display. I replaced my laptop with DeX almost a year ago and never looked back. But aside from a somewhat confusing "New DeX" for tablets a couple years back, the company hasn't significantly innovated. That makes it all the more exciting to see Google taking the initiative here.

Android 16 desktop mode appears to be a surprisingly polished product for a beta, with far fewer rough edges than you might expect, at least according to those who have tested it. It turns on when plugged into a display, and it has robust support for peripherals, making it easy for anyone with an HDMI cable and a monitor to use without a lot of technical know-how. Here's how it all works, and why it might play a major role in the future of Android.