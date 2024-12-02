12 Things You Should Know Before Buying An Android Phone (New Or Used)

Today, both Android and iOS are robust, versatile, and capable mobile operating systems that can do virtually anything you need them to — well, almost anything, if Apple would play nice. The European Union has been taking Apple to task on everything from USB-C to alternative app stores and NFC payments, and true to form, Apple hasn't gone down without a fight. Though it gave us USB-C on the iPhone, it only allowed for the slower USB 2 connection; you have to shell out another $200 for the Pro to get USB 3 speeds. And although it allowed for third-party app stores in the EU, it still enforces terms and conditions and charges non-App Store apps for existing. Combine all that with the steep Apple Tax, limiting flagship phones to outdated hardware like 60Hz displays, and other shenanigans, and it's looking like a great time to switch to Android.

However, if you are a lifelong (or long-time) iPhone user, don't just rush out and buy a new Google Pixel 9 Pro. Making the switch will be great in most ways, but it will come with caveats you should know about first. Here are 12 things everyone should know before buying an Android device.