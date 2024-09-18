Does The iPhone 16 Have A 120Hz Refresh Rate Display?

Unless you've been living under a rock, then you're already aware that Apple has finally revealed the iPhone 16, one of this year's most anticipated handsets. As expected, the iPhone 16 is packed with impressive upgrades over its predecessor. There's the faster and more advanced A18 chip that drives this new phone to run at faster speeds than the iPhone 15. You also have Apple Intelligence delivering a host of convenient features like a better Siri, image and emoji creation, and Writing Tools. Additionally, the iPhone 16 is fitted with a handy-dandy Camera Control button that makes mobile photography even easier and more accessible.

However, while these fancy specs and functionalities are indeed pretty promising, one of the enhancements Apple fans have been wanting to see in the new device is a 120Hz refresh rate display, or what Apple calls its ProMotion display technology. This tech essentially enables your phone to refresh its screen 120 times a second. When your display gets updated at such speeds, you'll see a significant difference in how smooth and fast you can open apps and navigate your phone in general. The ProMotion display also adjusts itself to make any moving content look even better. When Apple launched this display tech with the iPhone 13 Pro models in 2021, it was made exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max. But now, three years later, has Apple changed its stance and finally added a ProMotion display to the base models?

