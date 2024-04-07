What Is AOSP And What Makes It Different From Google's Android?

Android was originally envisioned as an operating system for digital cameras, but the universe had bigger plans. Fast-forward two decades, and Android now dominates the mobile operating system market, boasting a share of over 70%. This is primarily thanks to how diversified the Android ecosystem is, running on a wide spectrum of smartphones — be it budget-friendly devices or top-of-the-line flagships.

But did you know that the version of Android your phone runs is a tweaked version that's customized by device manufacturers like Motorola and OnePlus? You may have heard the name AOSP thrown around, especially if you enjoy discussions about Android development and custom ROMs. It stands for Android Open Source Project, and it's effectively the version of Android made by Google's engineers.

At first glance, AOSP may seem entirely different from the operating system you're familiar with, especially if you use phones by Samsung and Oppo that feature proprietary overlays. However, there are only a few key differences between this bare-bones interface into the feature-packed version of Android you use each day. Read on to explore more about AOSP and the ways it differs even from Google's version of Android for its Pixel phones.