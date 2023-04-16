Android Studio Explained: What It Is And How To Get Started

Google describes Android Studio as the official integrated development environment (IDE) for developing Android apps. In simpler terms, this is Google's official program that app developers can use to create new apps. First introduced in 2014, Android Studio is equipped with several features that streamline the overall app development process. Besides helping developers create an initial frame of the app, Android Studio's comprehensive set of tools lets them test and debug the app before the final version is released to consumers.

Among the features that Android Studio provides you'll find an environment for editing the code (called the code editor), a visual layout editor (which lets developers drag specific components onto the screen to make visual changes, a debugger (a program that assists developers in detecting and correcting errors), and a profiler (which lets developers identify performance issues with their apps, without making changes to the code). In addition to these, Android Studio also lets users easily access code templates and also comes with easy access to GitHub — a popular hosting service for software and app development.

It is interesting to note that Android Studio is not the only IDE available for Android app developers. It has to compete with a host of other platforms — some of which provide specialized tools for developing specific app types. Some of the popular Android Studio alternatives include Flutter, AIDE, Vysor, Zoho Creator, and IntelliJ.