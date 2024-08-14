Apple Finally Loosens Its Grip On NFC Payments In iOS 18: Why That Matters

The year 2024 has heralded a few notable "firsts" for the Apple ecosystem. The latest is the tech giant finally opening the iPhone's Near Field Communication (NFC) chip to developers for enabling payments. So far, the NFC capability on the iPhone has been exclusive available for Apple Pay payments, but with the arrival of iOS 18.1, third parties will be able to access the iPhone's NFC contactless payments system as well.

Apple says it's previously kept the NFC functionalities locked to its own payments and mobile wallet service on the pretext of security. The concerns were not without due merit. A 2016 Europol investigation unearthed how organized crime groups had compromised the NFC system on smartphones for financial fraud. As the report explained: "Several vendors in the Darknet offer software that uploads compromised card data onto Android phones in order to make payments at any stores accepting NFC payments."

But privacy was not the only thing Apple was protecting. It was also safeguarding a fat revenue stream that came from collecting fees from financial services provided, which was already bringing in over $1 billion annually. For example, players like Citi and American Express had to fork up a 0.15% fee to Apple every time they used an Apply Pay credit card transaction. However, the European Union's competition laws recently forced Apple to share the market, and the tech giant has finally relented.

