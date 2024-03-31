The Ultimate Guide To Sideloading Apps On Android

We have the European Union to thank for some of the most user-friendly legislation in the tech industry as of late. It made websites adopt GDPR data privacy laws, and it's forcing Apple to switch to universal USB-C by the end of 2024. The recent enactment of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) proves the EU is on a mission and taking no prisoners. The DMA forces tech giant "gatekeeper" platforms to open up for third parties and competitors. Apple was affected by these pro-consumer laws, and it released a 32-page white paper with concerns about how the DMA would affect security and privacy. Whether or not those concerns prove true, the white paper and other DMA-related news introduced many people to what may be a new concept — sideloading.

To the uninitiated, sideloading might sound like fancy nerd hacker lingo, but it's not. All you're doing is installing apps from outside your device's official app store. Android users have been able to do it for years, and it's part and parcel of using a desktop computer. So why all the hubbub about the smartphone equivalent of downloading and installing a .exe file? Today, we'll talk about what sideloading is, why you may want to do it, what risks it carries, and — if you dare — how to pull it off.