How To Change App Permissions On Your Android Phone (And Why You Might Want To)

In the modern world of smartphone apps, losing track of your permissions is easy. After all, camera access is now required for many popular applications like TikTok and Instagram. Other apps like Uber and Lyft require your location to let drivers know where you are. However, while these common apps require access, some less important applications certainly don't.

This is especially true for one-time use apps that you may have to download to access an event or apps you download on the fly for a specific purpose, like free video or picture editors. Forgetting to uninstall random apps leaves your data open to potentially malicious actors, who could use it for purposes that you don't want.

If you've accumulated a ton of apps on your Android phone and are wondering where the permissions settings are, you're not alone. Luckily, accessing the specific permissions for all of your Android phone's applications is fairly easy as long as you know where to look.