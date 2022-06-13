Why You Need To Shut Down Your Phone At Least Once A Week

For many people, turning off their phone may be a small inconvenience they would rather not do — unless they absolutely have to. Recent studies show that over 50% of smartphone owners never switch off their phones (via SlickText).

If this sounds like you and you are wracked with panic, anxiety, and FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) when you're not able to hear those familiar dings, then you should know that unplugging your phone is probably the best way to preserve your phone's life and perform at its best.

Experts do not recommend that you keep your phone on continuously. Instead, you should try to shut your phone down at least once a week. Once it's off, wait for a couple of minutes to let it completely reset before attempting to switch it on again. By doing this, you can clear your phone's cache and close any apps that make it slow.