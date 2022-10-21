Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.

Google claims that its Play Protect program provides an additional layer of security to users over and above the rigorous security testing that every app on the Play Store supposedly undergoes. However, given that there are over 3.5 million Android apps available for download on the Google Play Store, in the past, there have been malicious apps with over four million downloads slipping through the cracks.

In the latest such example, Google removed 16 apps from the Play Store after security researchers at McAfee found that they were committing ad fraud. Interestingly, all the affected apps performed genuine utilitarian functions. What makes this news even more alarming is that these apps had a combined installation count of more than 20 million.