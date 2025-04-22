What Are USB DACs And Why Would You Want One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've probably heard the arguments that digital music — or at least CD-quality digital music — is inherently flawed compared to all-analog formats like vinyl records, making it a major reason why people buy more new vinyls than used CDs these days. Your mileage may vary as to just how true that is and why, but there's no real disputing that bad, low-quality digital exists. There are many factors that impact this, with the most infamous probably being that it's much easier to push the limits of loudness and dynamic range compression in the digital realm. But the fact of the matter is also that, like with analog, some playback hardware is better than others. Just as you're going to get a higher quality vinyl playback experience from a brand like Rega or VPI over the more cheaply made options from companies like Crosley or Victrola, digital to analog converters (as well as the associated hardware like amplifiers) can also vary in quality.

Since a dedicated digital to analog converter (or DAC) is likely to do a better job than the onboard sound built into most computers (and whichever phones and tablets still have headphone jacks), there's a market for USB DACs to get more out of your digital music on your computer or mobile device. In addition, with hi-res digital music becoming a key feature on streaming services, hi-res DACs become more attractive to the average person. So let's take a look at what USB DACs are and why you might want one.