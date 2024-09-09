The 12 Best Controllers For Gaming On Android

Mobile gaming is already a major force within the industry. More and more people are using their Android devices to play games, and that doesn't just mean the casual games you'd expect to find on digital storefronts like the Play Store or the App Store. The advent of cloud gaming and remote play means that it is now possible to play AAA games designed for consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S directly on a mobile device.

Of course, these types of games aren't meant to be played with a touch screen, which means that if you want to get the most out of your Android device when it comes to gaming, you'll need a decent controller to get up and going. These range from controllers you might already have in your home to third-party solutions that range in design from Nintendo Switch-style clip-ons and more traditional gamepads that connect via Bluetooth.

We've previously looked at some of the best Android accessories that can help elevate your gaming experience, but now we're zeroing in on the best controllers that you can use to play games on your smartphone.