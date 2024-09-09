The 12 Best Controllers For Gaming On Android
Mobile gaming is already a major force within the industry. More and more people are using their Android devices to play games, and that doesn't just mean the casual games you'd expect to find on digital storefronts like the Play Store or the App Store. The advent of cloud gaming and remote play means that it is now possible to play AAA games designed for consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S directly on a mobile device.
Of course, these types of games aren't meant to be played with a touch screen, which means that if you want to get the most out of your Android device when it comes to gaming, you'll need a decent controller to get up and going. These range from controllers you might already have in your home to third-party solutions that range in design from Nintendo Switch-style clip-ons and more traditional gamepads that connect via Bluetooth.
We've previously looked at some of the best Android accessories that can help elevate your gaming experience, but now we're zeroing in on the best controllers that you can use to play games on your smartphone.
8BitDo Ultimate Controller
At first glance, the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller might look like some sort of hybrid between a Nintendo Switch Pro controller and an Xbox Series X|S gamepad. That's in comparison to the earlier 8BitDo Pro 2 Controller, which more closely resembled an original PlayStation DualShock controller. Created by 8BitDo, a brand that specializes in controllers, it is designed for a variety of platforms such as Nintendo Switch and PCs thanks to its compatibility with Bluetooth as well as 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi connections.
That same Bluetooth connectivity also means that it is a great choice for those who want to game on Android. The controller is relatively easy to set up and works well straight out of the box. However, it is one of the pricier options, considering that the standard versions cost $69.99 on Amazon unless the controller is on sale. A cheaper 2.4Ghz variant is available but this won't work on Android smartphones as it doesn't have Bluetooth capability.
IGN praised it as 8BitDo's best controller, highlighting its rechargeable battery and included charging dock. Another great feature of this controller is the magnetic positional tracker for the joysticks to help combat stick drift. A companion app known as Ultimate Software is also available, giving users the possibility to customize every aspect of the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller, including button remapping and vibration strength.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
The Nintendo Switch is well known for its unique Joy-Con controllers, which utilize motion control systems and a small portable form. Of course, the console is still compatible with more traditional gamepads. While there are plenty of great third party alternatives, the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller offers a premium controller solution for those who don't want to use Joy-Cons when gaming.
The good thing about the Nintendo Switch Pro controller is that it connects to the Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth. This means it can be used with other platforms that also support Bluetooth, whether it's a smartphone or a computer. That makes it a great choice for use on Android thanks to what TechRadar called its ergonomic and comfortable design.
Connecting the Nintendo Switch Pro controller with an Android smartphone is simply a case of heading to the Bluetooth settings and pressing the pairing button on the pad. Some of the features that are built into the Nintendo Switch Pro controller aren't available when it is connected to an Android device, including the HD rumble feature and amiibo functionality. The controller is available directly from Nintendo for $69.
Razer Kishi
Unlike some of the other controllers we've discussed so far, the Razer Kishi is a controller that has been specifically designed to be used with smartphones. That's evident just from looking at it, as the controller functions in a similar way to the Joy-Cons on a Nintendo Switch. There are essentially two parts of the controller that snap onto either side of a phone screen.
Now in its second iteration, the Razer Kishi is a premium piece of tech that costs around $100 in the official Razer store. It can be used with both iOS and Android devices, allowing gamers to play titles directly from the smartphone or through cloud streaming and remote play. For Android smartphones, it connects via the USB-C connection, allowing passthrough charging of the phone through an external port.
In our review of the original Razer Kishi, Chris Burns found that it was a good choice thanks to its versatility and adaptability across almost all Android platforms. It can also simply be plugged in and should work immediately without any setup as well as folding up into a smaller size when not in use. That means you can easily throw it in a bag or a case when you are not gaming on your phone.
DualSense
For those who already own a PlayStation 5 but also want to be able to play games on an Android device, using the DualSense makes a lot of sense. The controller, which can be purchased directly from Sony for $69, can link up pretty easily with almost all major Android devices and use most of the functions it usually has when hooked up to a PlayStation 5. This means that not only can you can play any titles on an Android smartphone with an established and beloved controller — you can also use a few workarounds to turn your phone into a PlayStation Portal without buying an expensive new system.
Using a DualSense gives you more freedom to game how you want, as the controller isn't directly attached to your mobile device when gaming. Meanwhile, the DualSense is also an incredibly comfortable gamepad to use, a marked improvement over the DualShock 4 and its predecessors. In fact, many consider the PlayStation 5's DualSense to be one of the best controllers ever made, so it is an obvious candidate to use with mobile devices. Especially when it has such a sleek look and impressive build. Just be prepared to charge it up a lot, as the battery life isn't great.
8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller
Despite sharing a striking resemblance to the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+, the 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller is an upgraded and improved controller that is only really outshone by the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller. Equipped with rear-facing paddles for extra remapping options, the controller is lightweight, compact, and comfortable to use for extended periods without feeling cheap.
The 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller also uses the same Ultimate Software companion app that the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller utilizes. This allows users to customize the controller to their personal preference. It's also possible to save up to three profiles in the app that can then be instantly swapped by pressing the Profile button on the controller. This means you are able set up multiple profiles that can be personalized for particular games.
One of the biggest selling points of the 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller is that it features a well-constructed D-pad, a must for anyone who is planning on playing retro games or modern 2D platformers. You can also use this on multiple systems, including the Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs, making it a good choice if you regularly game on different platforms as you won't have to have several different controllers for every device you play on. You can order the 8BitDo Pro 2 on Amazon for $49.
GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro Controller
Having already established itself as a great controller option for the Steam Deck, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro Controller is also a viable choice when it comes to Android smartphones. Like the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, this particular gamepad also looks like a slightly altered Xbox controller. It comes in black, has an asymmetrical joystick layout, and is ergonomically sound. In fact, it has achieved an Editors Choice award from Android Authority, suggesting this is one of the better Android compatible controllers on the market.
The GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro Controller – which is available on Amazon for $69 — has some notable advantages over other controllers that might make it the best option for you. One example of this is that it makes use of hall sensor technology for its magnetic joysticks. This effectively gets rid of the risk of stick drift and gets rid of dead zones — something that might be very useful if you play a lot of first-person shooter games as there won't be any input delay. The controller also comes with the ability to record a series of button presses that can be replayed, allowing certain actions to be performed quickly or in an automated fashion.
MOGA XP5-X Plus
The PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus was actually developed as part of the Xbox xCloud streaming launch alongside several other controllers. xCloud streaming — now known as Xbox Cloud Gaming — is a service that allows gamers to stream games to a variety of devices and play on the go without a console. That includes mobile devices such as Android smartphones.
There are two versions of the controller, the MOGA XP5-A Plus and the MOGA XP5-X Plus, with the latter featuring Xbox branding. That makes the two controller models ideal for using when you want to play games on your Android system, even if it isn't for Xbox titles.
Both variants come with a detachable clip that can hold a smartphone just above the controller for easy hands-on gaming. A 3000mAh should provide enough charge for several hours of gaming, and the controller can be charged while it is being used with a standard USB-C cable. TechRadar was particularly impressed with the MOGA XP5-X Plus that it reviewed, praising the extended battery life and the solid feel of the controls. The only real gripe is the way the battery clip may get in the way of buttons on Android phones. You can get the MOGA XP5-A Plus on Amazon for $42.99 and the MOGA XP5-X Plus from the PowerA store for $69.99.
SteelSeries Stratus+
The SteelSeries Stratus+ is a controller that is specifically made for use on Android and ChromeOS devices. While most third-party gamepads follow Microsoft's lead with asymmetrical joysticks, the SteelSeries Stratus+ takes design cues from Sony's DualSense controller with its symmetrical twin-stick layout. This might not be the best when it comes to ergonomics and can prove uncomfortable for some, it will likely be a welcome offering for those who have grown up with PlayStation consoles.
As far as the rest of its buttons and controls go, the SteelSeries Stratus+ sports ALPS thumbsticks alongside hall effect electromagnetic triggers. GamesRadar reports that these are responsive and satisfying to use. The built-in battery can support up to 90 hours of runtime and can get up to 12 hours of gameplay out of a single 15-minute charge thanks to the fast-charge system. Meanwhile, the small and thin mobile clip means you can unobtrusively attach the controller to your Android device.
While it was originally priced at around $60, the SteelSeries Stratus+ can now be purchased for less than half of that price, with Amazon listing it for just $25. That makes it one of the cheapest options on the market and one that will suit any gamer who doesn't want to have to spend a lot on mobile gaming.
GameSir X2 Pro
The GameSir X2 Pro is one of the more recent products from GameSir, a company that is known for its wide array of gaming accessories for all kinds of systems and platforms. This particular model is a telescopic USB-C controller that works equally well with your PC as it does on Android smartphones. Like the Backbone One and Razer Kishi, it snaps onto the sides of a device and creates a hybrid system where the controller and screen are part of one unit.
A nice option available here is the SNES-inspired color scheme and design, which giving the GameSir X2 Pro a classic look that might better suit your tastes than the often bland offerings from other brands. That doesn't mean it lacks modern comforts, though, including soft rubber grips and tactile buttons. Able to accommodate a device that is up to 6.6 inches long, it should work with most modern smartphones without any issues.
SlashGear's review of the GameSir X2 Pro found plenty to like, from the reasonable price tag to the compact size and shape that makes it an ideal choice for traveling. The hall effect joysticks were also praised for being sensitive and precise. An included companion app also allows you to switch up button mapping profiles and adjust settings such as dead zone movements and joystick sensitivity. You can grab it from Amazon at the price of $59.99.
Xbox Wireless Controller
There's a good chance that if you are a gamer then you'll have access to some controllers in your home that can actually be repurposed to work with an Android device with very little work. One great example of this is the Xbox Wireless Controller. The official gamepad of the Xbox Series X|S has drawn plenty of praise from the likes of IGN for carrying on the legacy of Xbox controllers that have been a firm fan favorite for many years now.
The Xbox Wireless Controller works with any Bluetooth device and can quickly sync up with an Android device through the pairing button and it is the perfect choice for those looking to use Xbox Game Streaming or Xbox Game Pass on their Android smartphone. The controllers even support button remapping and are known for being durable and precise, with the D-pad proving to be one of the best available.
One of the big positives with the Xbox Wireless Controller — which is available on Amazon for $59.99 – is that Microsoft has produced a lot of variants that range in color and design. Users can even utilize the Xbox Design Lab to fully customize a controller with the colors that they want. All of this means that you have the ability to have exactly the type of controller you want without having to compromise, something other brands rarely offer.
Backbone One
The Backbone One is pretty much a direct competitor to the Razer Kishi, as this controller also comes in two parts that snap onto the sides of a horizontal phone. It effectively creates a Nintendo Switch-like effect where the screen and controller become one combined device. A limited edition Death Stranding version of the Backbone One is even available and impressed in a SlashGear review thanks to its responsive controls and lightweight design.
To start using the Backbone One, all you need to do is connect the right side of the controller into your device's USB-C port and then snap either side into place. Once that's done you should be ready to start playing immediately. However, if you want a few more options and access to a wide selection of customization settings, there's also a Backbone app that syncs up with the controller. With a subscription, you'll get access to more features and even the ability to play retro games.
The Backbone One can record screenshots and footage with the press of a button and its buttons can be remapped to better suit your own playstyle. Other quality of life features include the fact that your smartphone can be charged through a pass-through USB-C port along with a 3.5mm jack. This might be very useful for those whose devices no longer supported wired headphones. It's available from the Backbone website for $99.99.
HyperX Clutch
The HyperX Clutch is a controller can easily be confused with a black Xbox 360 gamepad at first glance. However, this is an accessory that was developed and released with mobile gamers in mind. It comes equipped with a mobile clip that can work with any device that is up to 3.3 inches in width and can also be used without being attached to a smartphone or tablet thanks to its Bluetooth capability.
Promising up to 19 hours worth of battery life with its rechargeable 600mAh battery, the HyperX Clutch sports an ergonomic shape that is comfortable to use for long periods, as noted by PC Gamer. In a throwback to retro third-party controllers, this peripheral sports a Turbo button that can be programmed to rapidly trigger any input on the controller. That's a useful feature that is missing from many modern controllers. The only real issue is that its smaller size might make it unsuitable for those with large hands.
It also comes with a 2.4Ghz adapter for those who want to switch to PC gaming and not have to change controllers. HyperX sells the controller for $39.99.