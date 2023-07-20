5 Of The Best Controller Options For The Steam Deck

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Steam Deck is a great console, one that allows you to play some of the most demanding video games on the go whenever and wherever you want. Sure, the Nintendo Switch is already great at doing the same thing, but sometimes you want to play more than a "Mario" or "Zelda" game on the go. Sometimes you want to suffer the pain of dying 5000 times in "Elden Ring" while waiting to board a plane, or relive a classic console game.

The problem is that after a few hours, the Steam Deck can get a bit too big and heavy to hold in your hands for long. After a while, you may want to dock it and hook it up to a monitor, or just place it on a table and not have to hold it yourself.

For those occasions, you're going to need an external controller. While Valve's own Steam Controller is the most obvious choice, sadly, the controller was discontinued in 2019. Thankfully, the Steam Deck is compatible with a great many other controllers for every gamer and for every occasion. No matter your needs, here are the best Steam Deck controllers you can buy today.