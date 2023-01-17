The Best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Alternatives

Available for $50, PDP's Faceoff Deluxe+ closely mimics the original Pro controller. Offering customizable buttons, sticks, and triggers, it lets you set up everything exactly how you want it to be. The overall ergonomics and feel are also quite similar to the first-party offering. Another small nice-to-have is that it lets you change the volume with its D-Pad, instead of having to change it through the TV remote or the Switch.

The button layout is a bit different for the "Home," "Screenshot," and "+" "-" buttons than the Pro controller so you might end up accidentally pressing the wrong buttons during gameplay sessions. You can also customize button mapping as you need so you can simply swap to a layout that you're used to.

PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ is officially licensed by Nintendo. This means you won't have to worry about certain games or features not working as it comes with motion controls, rumble, and Amiibo scanning. One major caveat that could make or break the deal for you is that it's wired. The wireless version costs over $130 making it a bad deal for anyone but die-hard fans. The wireless version also has no 3.5mm headphone jack — but the less expensive wired version does.

Overall it's a great alternative if you don't mind being tethered to your Switch with a 10-foot cord.