The 5 Best And 5 Worst Third-Party Video Game Controllers

Videogame controllers have a storied history, starting off with a simple joystick from the days of ping pong to the iconic rectangular NES/SNES pads, evolving into the popular Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch controllers of our modern era.

As console makers experimented with different types of control schemes, buttons, and interfaces to develop and improve the gaming experience on their respective devices, third-party controllers hopped onto the scene with companies offering their own take on famous ergonomic designs. Some simply cost less than the originals, while others add features that either improve the player experience or end up being no more than snake oil gimmicks to hook in unsuspecting buyers.

Just like the original controllers, third-party video game controllers also range from great (Razer's ultimate Xbox controller) to being a massive waste of money (the $200+ Wu-Tang Shaolin Style controller being a great example).

In this article, we'll look at some of the best and worst off-brand video game controllers and what made them oh-so-great or downright atrocious. As we begin, keep in mind that just because this list includes a particular controller, you don't need to feel bad if you like using it.