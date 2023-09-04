How To Turn Your Phone Or Tablet Into A PlayStation Portal

Unfortunately, the PlayStation Portal didn't turn out to be the PSP revival many had hoped for. Sony's latest handheld device is surprisingly limited given its $200 price tag — you can't even directly stream games from the cloud on it via the PS Plus Premium plan. That's a pretty severe limitation made worse by lackluster specs, namely the handheld's 8-inch display with a disappointing 1080p resolution. The worst part of it all? The PlayStation Portal doesn't offer anything you can't already get using your existing PS5 console, smartphone or tablet, and DualSense controller.

Sony has long offered a free app for PlayStation owners called PS Remote Play. As its name suggests, the PS Remote Play app makes it possible for users to play games hosted on their console — the PS5, in this case — on an iPhone, iPad, or Android phone or tablet. The console can be controlled via the mobile device using on-screen controls or a game controller connected over USB or Bluetooth. Yes, that includes the DualSense controller that comes with the PlayStation 5.

This begs the question: Why pay $200 for a handheld console when you can get nearly the same experience from the hardware you already own?