Razer Kishi V2 Pro Controller For Android Arrives With Xbox Variant

The Kishi V2, the latest version of Razer's well-regarded gaming grip for mobile phones, has been out since June. On Wednesday, though, it got an upgrade of sorts in the form of special Xbox Editions of the device: the Razer Kishi V2 Pro for Android (Xbox Edition) and Kishi V2 for iPhone (Xbox Edition). It features not just a more Xbox-inspired aesthetic with Xbox 360-style coloring and the Xbox button layout, but also an Xbox button for quick access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Remote Play.

"At Razer, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in mobile gaming," said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's Hardware Business Unit, in the press release. "With the Kishi V2 line and the extended availability of the Razer Edge, we are empowering gamers to enjoy the full potential of what mobile gaming has to offer." Elsewhere in the press release, Razer touts that it collaborated with the gaming company designing the device, albeit not explaining what that means.