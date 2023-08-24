Razer Kishi V2 Pro Controller For Android Arrives With Xbox Variant
The Kishi V2, the latest version of Razer's well-regarded gaming grip for mobile phones, has been out since June. On Wednesday, though, it got an upgrade of sorts in the form of special Xbox Editions of the device: the Razer Kishi V2 Pro for Android (Xbox Edition) and Kishi V2 for iPhone (Xbox Edition). It features not just a more Xbox-inspired aesthetic with Xbox 360-style coloring and the Xbox button layout, but also an Xbox button for quick access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Remote Play.
"At Razer, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in mobile gaming," said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's Hardware Business Unit, in the press release. "With the Kishi V2 line and the extended availability of the Razer Edge, we are empowering gamers to enjoy the full potential of what mobile gaming has to offer." Elsewhere in the press release, Razer touts that it collaborated with the gaming company designing the device, albeit not explaining what that means.
There's a version of the controller without the Xbox button
Razer promises universal compatibility regardless of phone size thanks to the Kishi V2's "extendable bridge." It also features passthrough charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which only makes sense since it connects to your phone via the USB or Lightning port. Quite obviously, the Xbox Edition version of the controller was made for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass, as Microsoft's cloud-based game streaming platform makes it possible to play major titles on underpowered devices, such as your smartphone.
Until now, the Pro version of the Kishi controller was only available with the Razer Edge, which is the company's own handheld gaming console somewhat similar to the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. The Android version of the Xbox Edition retails for $149.99, while the iPhone version lists at $119.99. The non-Xbox version of the Pro controller for Android, which ditches the Xbox button, shaves about $20 off the price tag.