PlayStation Portal Pre-Orders Go Live Ahead Of November Launch

In late July, Sony officially announced its return to selling handheld gaming hardware by unveiling the PlayStation Portal, which streams games from your PlayStation 5 console for $199.99. On Thursday, in both a tweeted trailer and an update to last week's blog post, Sony announced the release date for the device: November 15.

Pre-orders are available now from Sony if you live in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Starting on September 29, pre-orders will also be available from "other select retailers in these countries, as well as Canada and Japan."

As previously detailed, the Portal handheld features an 8-inch, 1080p display that can support games running at up to 60 frames per second. Sony's blog post touts that its controller "includes the key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback." Though the minimum required internet connection to use the device is listed at 5 Mbps, Sony recommends "at least" 15 megabits per second "[f]or a better play experience."