Here's How Much Sony's PlayStation Portal Handheld And Pulse Explore Earbuds Will Cost

Sony is officially re-entering the handheld gaming race with the PlayStation Portal, and it will soon go on sale at $199.99. Think of it as a companion device for your latest-gen Sony console that will stream PlayStation 5 games to its 8-inch screen over Wi-Fi. Just make sure that the connection offers a bandwidth of at least 5Mbps, but for the best experience, Sony suggests a connection with 15mbps speed or higher.

Sony also recommends that you connect your wireless router with the PlayStation. The PlayStation Portal's 8-inch screen can play games at up to 1080p resolution and 60fps of peak framerate. Sony has borrowed the DualSense controller's tech for its latest creation, down to the trigger architecture and the haptic feedback. And to compensate for the lack of a touchpad you see on the controller shipped with the PlayStation 5, Sony says it will turn an area of the screen into a dedicated touchpad zone on the PlayStation Portal.

"Extending your thumbs towards the bottom corners of the display brings up two translucent rectangles onscreen, representing a virtual touchpad," says the company. So far, the PlayStation Portal seems like a glorified Remote Play-locked game streaming screen for PlayStation 5 and doesn't do any justice to the legacy of the PlayStation Portable. The handheld also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated one-click pairing button to connect with Sony's latest pair of true wireless earbuds.