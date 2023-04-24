PS5 DualSense Edge Controller: How To Pair To Mac, iPhone, iPad & Apple TV

Feeling left out of the parade of successful pro-grade gamepads like the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and Razer's Wolverine V2 Pro, Sony finally joined the premium controller game with its official pro-grade option. It's called the DualSense Edge. Normally exclusive to PlayStation 5, it arms the original DualSense's innovative features with extra buttons and control options to give gamers the most comfortable and competitive experience possible.

For $200, you'll gain the ability to swap out analog sticks, adjust their sensitivity, and customize the thumb caps; adjust trigger length, travel, and dead zones; tune your vibration intensity; remap every button, including the swappable back buttons; dedicated controls for game and chat volume, plus switch mapping profiles; and slip-resistant grips for improved comfort and control.

But did you know you aren't limited to using it on the PlayStation 5? You can pair the DualSense Edge to any of Apple's devices, whether you're on a Mac, iPad, iPhone, or even an Apple TV, too. The process is painless no matter which device you have. Reference the steps below for your particular setup, and you'll have one of the best controllers in the game for everything you play.