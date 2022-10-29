How To Update Your PS5 Controller Using Your PC

If you're one of the lucky few to get your hands on a PS5, you've probably already noticed how advanced the new controller is. From its adaptive triggers, offering varying levels of feedback for the R2 and L2 buttons, to its all-new integrated design that boasts a more comfortable hand-feel, the DualSense is a true companion for the next-generation console.

However, all of this cutting-edge technology needs to be maintained, and like any other piece of hardware in your arsenal, it needs to be updated periodically. Updating a controller? Yes, that is right. To ensure that all of the haptic feedback is operating properly, you will have to download and install firmware updates to your PS5 controller.

One of the most exciting new features of the DualSense is that it lets you update the controller on the go with your Windows PC. This is particularly helpful for console gamers who find themselves switching to and from their PCs often. While the controller has always had the ability to connect to a PC, this Sony update saves gamers the hassle of needing to plug their DualSense back into a console every time an update is needed.