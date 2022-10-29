How To Update Your PS5 Controller Using Your PC
If you're one of the lucky few to get your hands on a PS5, you've probably already noticed how advanced the new controller is. From its adaptive triggers, offering varying levels of feedback for the R2 and L2 buttons, to its all-new integrated design that boasts a more comfortable hand-feel, the DualSense is a true companion for the next-generation console.
However, all of this cutting-edge technology needs to be maintained, and like any other piece of hardware in your arsenal, it needs to be updated periodically. Updating a controller? Yes, that is right. To ensure that all of the haptic feedback is operating properly, you will have to download and install firmware updates to your PS5 controller.
One of the most exciting new features of the DualSense is that it lets you update the controller on the go with your Windows PC. This is particularly helpful for console gamers who find themselves switching to and from their PCs often. While the controller has always had the ability to connect to a PC, this Sony update saves gamers the hassle of needing to plug their DualSense back into a console every time an update is needed.
How to update a DualSense using your PC
Before you get started, it is important to note that this tutorial is only for Windows 10 and 11 users. Mac OS users and all PC users running earlier versions of Windows will need to continue to use their PS5 console to update their DualSense controller.
- Download the official firmware updater from Sony's website and install it on your PC.
- Connect the DualSense to your PC with a USB-C cable.
- Open the firmware updater and follow the on-screen prompts.
- Once completed, a message will pop up letting you know that it is safe to disconnect your controller.
A wired connection is required to complete the update, so ensure that you have a proper USB-C cable to avoid any issues. If you bought your PS5 console new, this is the little black cable that came with your console. Also, make sure that your controller stays connected to your PC the entire time during the update to avoid any issues loading the new firmware.
When do I need to update my PS5 controller on PC?
There are two ways to know if it is time to update your DualSense. First, you can always tell if an update is available by simply using your PS5. During the boot-up process, your PS5 will show a message letting you know that an update is available, and it will ask if you would like to proceed. Second, you can also see if an update is available by plugging the DualSense controller into your PC, then running the firmware updater mentioned earlier. After the controller is plugged in, the program will let you know if an update is available. Both methods for checking the firmware status are fairly quick and easy to complete.
If you plan on using your DealSense with other systems like a PC for gaming purposes, you should also be aware that it still needs to be updated following the same process outlined above. The controller's next-gen features, such as adaptive triggers and other haptic feedback, require the latest firmware updates to operate across all systems and consoles, not just the PS5 itself. If you want to keep the DualSense controller running smoothly, proper upkeep is necessary.