Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming (beta) headed to iOS and PC

Microsoft announced that the next place cloud gaming (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is headed is iOS. Right alongside this system’s next (mobile) appearance is the Windows PC drop through the official Xbox app. The iOS version of the experience will – unfortunately – be limited to a mobile web browser… but it might be fine anyway.

According to the latest update from Microsoft, they’ve got plans to bring cloud gaming (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to iOS and PC in 2021. Within the next 12 months, Microsoft aims to “expand Xbox to new players” as it remains their aim to allow games and developers to “find an easy path to the world’s 3 billion gamers.”

To make this a reality, they’ve already initiated cloud gaming action on Android, and cross-device gameplay on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. If Microsoft achieves their goal, they’ll have added “over a billion devices” to the Xbox ecosystem.

If iOS gains access to this cloud gaming system through a web browser, it’ll effectively bypass Apple’s system of subscription costs through their own App Store. With a web browser, Microsoft could be free to take the entirety of the profits from the subscription fees incurred – and there MIGHT be nothing Apple is able to do about it.

It’s surprising that Windows PC doesn’t already have access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and cloud gaming features in the Xbox app – even in beta mode. Unless, of course, the features aren’t out yet to encourage users to buy an Xbox Series X or S before they dive in to these games on their high-powered PC. Not that the PC is the one doing the work – it’ll all be remote!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is already live in limited set of countries on Xbox devices and on Android devices. They’ll be bringing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to new markets in the very near future. Included in their latest limited Project xCloud preview program were Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico – each of which will be given full access to the cloud gaming ecosystem soon.