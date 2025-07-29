This May Be The Best Free Alternative To Photoshop For Digital Painting

Adobe's suite of apps has garnered a name for itself over the years. No matter which kind of creative task needs to be dealt with, Adobe likely has a specialized tool to handle it. Yet, there is healthy competition in this space — which is always great for us end users — especially since Adobe's products don't come cheap. Some of the best alternatives to Photoshop include GIMP and Pixlr, both of which offer a similar interface and powerful photo manipulation tools. For digital artists and painters, however, Krita can be a much better fit.

Easily, Krita's biggest selling point is the fact that it is completely free to download and use. Unlike Adobe's far-from-affordable pricing and subscription-based model, you simply install Krita once and never worry about dealing with licenses or a cap on the number of devices you can use the software on. Krita is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and also comes with an Android version that can be downloaded on tablets.

So, what's the big catch? If Krita is free to use and is often a highly suggested alternative to Photoshop, what features are you compromising on? Let's delve a bit deeper to see what Krita offers, who it is for, and most importantly, if it can be confidently relied upon as a free alternative to Adobe's popular offering.