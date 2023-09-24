How To Use Photoshop's Generative Fill Feature (With Examples)

Introduced in May 2023, Adobe Photoshop's Generative Fill feature has been making photography professionals' and hobbyists' lives so much easier. This artificial intelligence tool, driven by Adobe's generative AI model called Firefly, lets you modify your image using only text prompts. You can use Generative Fill to insert a new element (e.g., dog, cloud, building) into the picture, expand the canvas of your picture, remove anything from the photo, and even generate an entirely new image based on your imagination.

If you're looking to try it out, we've got you covered with a tutorial that comes complete with prompt examples for your convenience. However, before you get started, it's important to note that the Generative Fill feature is only available for Photoshop version 24.6 and later. Make sure you have the right one installed. Generative Fill also largely depends on cloud processing, so get your device connected to the internet first.