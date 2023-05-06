How To Use Content Aware Fill In Adobe Photoshop

Have you ever found an element in your photos that you'd rather not be there? Maybe there's a big horsefly buzzing around your head at your graduation? Maybe Cousin Greg snuck into the wedding reception with a lampshade on his head? In the old days, you could only fix that kind of problem with a bottle of white-out and exceptional skills with a pencil, and it still wouldn't look very authentic. Nowadays, the solution is much quicker and simpler.

Through the reality-warping magic of Adobe Photoshop, you can make all kinds of alterations to your photos to ensure they look as good as possible. In the cases mentioned above, your Photoshop weapon of choice would be the Content Aware Fill tool. Using this tool, you can seamlessly snip unwanted elements from your photos, leaving them clear and pristine and allowing you to focus on your precious memories rather than the silly incidentals.