Adobe Firefly Brings Generative AI Fill To PhotoShop

Removing flaws from pictures in Adobe Photoshop has always been tedious, usually requiring a good chunk of time messing around with layers, the clone brush, and the eraser tool to get things perfect. Now, Adobe announced that through the help of its generative AI imaging tool Firefly, it has added Generative Fill. The company touts the new AI functionality as the "world's first co-pilot in creative and design workflows." Instead of using tools to add or remove parts of a picture, you can use text prompts to accomplish the same task.

The tool is still in beta testing, with Adobe saying it should roll out during the second half of this year. According to Adobe, the Firefly AI is trained on Adobe Stock's library of images. This means the AI is not trained on copywritten material besides what Adobe owns. The functionality will also be available as a web tool.