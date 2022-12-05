Adobe Confirms Plan To Sell AI-Generated Stock Images

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more and more commonplace, new companies are starting to embrace it in unexpected ways. Generative art is on the rise, with tools like DALL-E going viral almost every week. Some of these image generators opt for a more artistic approach, while some are trying to be realistic (and often end up horrifying as a result). Such art, whether it was pretty or not, was not considered appropriate for many things in the past. However, Adobe might be about to change that.

In the past few years, we've seen an increase in free-to-use AI tools on the internet. Nvidia made a text-to-image tool, but it's not as viral as the aforementioned DALL-E mini, which created and supported a lot of memes. NightCafe and StarryAI are two AI tools that create images that are so good that they could be made by actual artists. It's not just images that can be assisted by artificial intelligence now — OpenAI has a new chatbot called ChatGPT that sounds surprisingly lifelike.

Many companies and artists view artificial intelligence as a threat, which is why AI-generated images are banned from some stock photo websites. However, Adobe seems to be taking an entirely different approach.