Not Apple, Not Google: 5 Features Only Found On Samsung Galaxy Devices

Privacy is vital for any smart device. For Samsung, the headliner is the Secure Folder, which is powered by Samsung Knox.

Some apps like WhatsApp have end-to-end encryption on conversations, meaning that even WhatsApp itself can't access their contents. Samsung's Secure Folder encrypts its contents too, allowing users a location on their smartphones that nobody but themselves can access. It supports biometric access and is used similarly to Android's own Private Space feature.

To create a Secure Folder for sensitive content, you simply access your compatible device's advanced security settings. From the Secure Folder menu, you can determine how it is to be unlocked, with options including a password (retrievable via your Samsung account if you forget it), your fingerprint, a simple PIN, or a pattern.

It's easy to use, with the owner able to add to the folder by simply selecting the type of file and its location on the device. You can choose to either move it from its original location into the Secure Folder, or just make a copy without affecting the original, providing important flexibility in its use.

However you fill it, another important thing is that the Secure Folder icon itself doesn't need to be displayed on your screen if you don't want it to be. Elsewhere in the settings, there's the option to hide it until it's needed. There's a last important caveat to its use: The Secure Folder feature can also be backed up via the cloud, but this can create a security issue if someone breaches your cloud provider.