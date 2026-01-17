Got A New Samsung Tablet For Christmas? Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the chaos of the holidays now in the rearview, many folks are finally able to settle in and enjoy the products they bought or received. For some, the shiny, new toy is a Samsung tablet — perfect for lazy days bingeing Netflix in bed or reading Kindle books, or even getting some work done on the go. But if you recently picked up your first Samsung tablet, you might find it a bit confusing at first, especially if you're accustomed to an iPad.

Samsung makes an unending array of tablets ranging from ultra-budget to ultra-premium. At the low end, they make great media consumption devices, while the most expensive Galaxy Tabs are productivity powerhouses that can even replace a laptop for some users. With so many products on offer, Samsung has spent more than a decade crafting an extensive ecosystem that new users can find overwhelming. You could spend years with a Galaxy Tab before finally uncovering everything it has to offer. I've done exactly that, and I've rounded up just five of the most beneficial things to be aware of when exploring your new tablet. As a quick note, all of the software features discussed are present in One UI 8.0, but your mileage may vary on older software.

From multitasking capabilities that even the latest iPads struggle to match to syncing your Samsung Galaxy tablet with your Windows PC, there are plenty of hidden features under the hood. Plus, we'll cover how to pick accessories and take full advantage of Samsung's unique S Pen stylus. So, here are 5 things you should know about your Samsung tablet in 2026.