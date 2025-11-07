I Have Owned 8 Tablets: Here's What The Perfect One Would Look Like

I'll admit that I didn't understand the first iPad when it came out. Had Shaq requested an iPhone built to his proportions? The point of enlarging a phone interface eluded me, and frankly, I still think the first-gen iPad was a mediocre product riding the iPhone's coattails. But I took the bait a few years later when Google announced the Nexus 7, an e-reader-sized Android slate. Big enough to make books and video content enjoyable but small enough to slip into a large pocket or bookbag, it sent me down a rabbit hole from which I have yet to emerge.

By now, I have owned 8 tablets, including a Microsoft Surface and even the HP TouchPad, which I bought for next to nothing after it flopped so hard that HP gave up on tablets altogether. I even replaced my laptop with a Samsung tablet that accompanies me everywhere. It's more versatile than a laptop, with a longer battery, and has none of the headaches that come with a desktop operating system. But I've still got my gripes.

Tablets come in a wider variety than ever, yet still feel like awkward step-children stuck between pocketable smartphones and powerful laptops. Apple is out here stuffing iPads full of chips so powerful they put the best Windows laptops to shame, but iPadOS is stubbornly mobile-first, hampering that power. Android tablets have the opposite problem: Samsung's One UI 8 in particular is a productivity-focused triumph, but comes installed on tablets without the horsepower to maximize its potential. You can probably see where I'm going with this. The perfect tablet is tantalizingly easy to make; the software and hardware just need to be aligned. Here's how that could happen.