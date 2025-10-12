iPadOS 26 Makes The iPad A True MacBook Alternative — If You Use These 5 Features

The iPad has supported keyboard shortcuts like Command + C for copy for a long time, but you had to know them. Prior to iPadOS 26, the only way to know what keyboard shortcuts there were was to visit Apple's support page or start trying macOS ones to figure out if they worked, with mixed results. Thankfully, iPadOS 26 introduced an extremely helpful menu bar that works very much like the macOS version. Reach to the top of the screen and swipe down to show it; when you have a mouse connected, it will appear when you move your cursor to the top.

This has a few benefits. One, it allows you to have a more desktop-like workflow if you're the sort of person who uses the menu bar rather than keyboard shortcuts. Two, it makes it easier to find features that you couldn't otherwise access, or discover features you didn't know existed. Three, it gives you keyboard-like functionality even when you don't have one. Best of all, it seems to work for most apps regardless of the developer.

There's only one minor issue with the menu bar: it now interrupts your muscle memory. In the past, swiping down from the top like that would pull down your notification drawer. Instead, you'll now reveal the menu bar and then drag the app out of its full-screen configuration. The areas where you drag down for notifications, the menu bar, and resizing are therefore narrower and confusing, so prepare for a couple of months of frustration as you get used to this one. And if, for whatever reason, you don't like the menu bar, you can disable it in Settings > Multitasking & Gestures > Swipe to Reveal Menu Bar.