Noticed The New Phone App On Your iPad? Here's What It's For

With iPadOS 26, Apple added a dedicated Phone app to the iPad for the first time. It doesn't turn the tablet into a standalone phone, but it gives you access to your iPhone's line through Continuity. When you make or answer a call on an iPad, it actually connects through the iPhone that's signed in with the same Apple ID. The iPad shows a complete call interface on its larger display, giving you access to Recents, Contacts, the Keypad, Voicemail, and Apple's latest calling features. Audio plays through the iPad's speakers or connected headphones, and you can swap to AirPods or other Bluetooth devices during a call.

The new feature eliminates the need to use FaceTime Audio for everyday calls and prevents you from needing to return to your iPhone when it rings. Your iPad can function as a remote for your number when it stays near your iPhone, connected to Wi-Fi, and shares the same account credentials. The updated design of the app also makes the most of the iPad screen real estate.

It's important to understand what this update does not do. The iPad still lacks native carrier voice service, even on cellular models. You should have known this before buying it. If your iPhone is off, out of range, or has no service, the Phone app on iPad won't connect. Think of it as a way to extend your iPhone's calling abilities across devices, not as a replacement for a phone line.