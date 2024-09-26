10 Things You Should Know Before Buying An iPad (New Or Used)

Most of the iPad's notoriety comes from it being a permanent tenant of that elusive gray area: not exactly a phone, but not a laptop either. It's portable enough to carry in a backpack, but doesn't really fit in your pocket. It's also easy enough to tap and swipe on, but pair it with a keyboard and you're suddenly drafting emails. It's said that the jack of all trades is a master of none, but on the other hand, the best of both worlds may just be the sweet spot you're after.

If you're considering the possibility of buying an iPad, you're probably in a similar predicament right now. Is a laptop better than an iPad for my school-going child? Will a phone handle PDF edits and web browsing the same as an iPad? This article may not answer every question you have, but there are quite a few necessary things you should know before you buy an iPad that could make or break your decision, and even save you a few bills while you're at it.