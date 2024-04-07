5 Reasons Split View Is Not Working On Your iPad (And How To Fix It)

Split View works on iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or newer), iPad Air 2 or newer, and iPad Mini 4 or newer. Unfortunately, if yours is older, like the iPad Air (2013), Split View won't work. To check your iPad model and see if it supports Split View, open the Settings app on your iPad. From there, go to the General section and tap on "About." Look for "Model Name" to see the type of iPad you have, like an iPad Pro or an iPad (9th generation).

So long as your iPad model does support this feature, and you're still unable to get it to work, then maybe the apps just don't support Split View. Not all apps, especially from third-party developers, work with Split View. Both apps you want to use side by side must support this feature. If one doesn't, that could be the issue.

If you try to use an app that doesn't support Split View with one that does, the non-supporting app will take up the full screen. Or, you'll end up with a Slide Over, where the app covers a small part of the screen to the right or the left. Sometimes, both apps support Split View, but they can get stuck when you try to use the iPad feature. Watching a blank screen or a perpetually loading page can be pretty annoying, but this is something you can quickly fix by quitting the apps altogether. Swipe up from the bottom to see all open apps, then swipe up on the apps you were using in Split View to close them. After closing the apps, you should be able to open them again in Split View without any trouble.