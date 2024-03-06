Settings On Your iPad That Are Ruining Your Experience

Focus is one of Apple's most popular features since its release in 2021, and you might not realize how much you need it until you actually use it. It completely changes your iPad experience and the way you perform tasks, and you can't help but wonder how you once managed without it. If you don't have it enabled, you're selling your iPad experience short.

Turning on Focus lets you do exactly what the name says: find your focus when using your iPad. It does this by completely muting all your notifications or only allowing specific notifications to come through. Your iPad experience instantly goes from chaotic to controlled. It's like wearing a pair of noise-canceling headphones so the world fades into the background, except it's suppressing your notifications instead of loud noise. Focus mode can be enabled from the Control Center or through the Settings app. More so, you can even schedule it so it automatically turns on at various times during the day.

When you open Focus in Settings, you will see there are several preset modes you can activate like Driving and Sleep. Want something else? You can even go ahead and create your own Custom Focus. Whatever you choose, you can edit to select the people you want to receive notifications from when the feature is enabled. The more you use it, the better it gets as your iPad will use on-device intelligence to refine notification management based on usage patterns it identifies. If you're looking for features to transform the way you use your iPad, this should definitely be on your list.