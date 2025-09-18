Can't Update Your iPhone Or iPad To iOS 26? Here Is The Most Likely Reason Why

Every September, pretty much every social platform gets flooded with people showing off the latest iOS update. This year, Apple's new software lineup dropped on September 15th, and includes watchOS 26, tvOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and of course, iOS 26 and iPadOS 26.

While Apple always goes all in with its software updates, this year's releases are especially massive, both in features and design changes. For instance, the UI across Apple devices looks quite different compared to previous years, thanks to a new design language called Liquid Glass. Along with the transparent new look, Apple also introduced neat features like Call Screening, estimated charging time, Live Translation, and more.

While the majority of Apple users have likely already jumped on the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 bandwagon, plenty of iPhone and iPad owners may notice they can't update their devices to the newest version at all. If that's the case for you, the most likely reason is simple: your device is no longer supported.