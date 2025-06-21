This New iPhone Feature Makes Charging A Whole Lot Less Annoying

The way the feature works is ridiculously simple: when your iPhone is plugged in, either via cable or wirelessly, you'll see a "X% to 80%" message appear on the Lock Screen. It shows up right above the clock and next to your current battery percentage. For instance, in the example above, the iPhone is currently 22% charged and should reach 80% in 44 minutes. You can see in the screenshots above that the estimate is accurate too. The iPhone was at 22% at 7:11 PM, and the estimate said it would reach 80% exactly 44 minutes later at 7:55 PM. That's exactly what happened, as you can see in the second screenshot where the iPhone hit 80% at 7:55 PM.

If you're using a slow charger, you'll even see a "Slow Charger" label appear on the Lock Screen. In our testing, we noticed that no label shows up when a fast charger is connected.

Mahnoor Faisal/SlashGear

The estimate disappears once your iPhone hits 80%, but chances are, you'll still want to know how long it'll take to reach 100%.Thankfully, Apple thought this through and lets you do so via the Settings app. You can do so by going to Settings > Battery, and you'll see the full charging status at the top of the page, including how much time it'll take to hit 100%, as long as your phone is still plugged in.