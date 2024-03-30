5 Ways To Declutter Your Tablet Without Resetting It

The easiest and most straightforward solution to improving performance is to get rid of the apps you no longer utilize. These may include tools you had installed for one-time use or games that you've stopped enjoying. Not only do applications take up storage space, but they also run in the background, consuming system resources. On Android tablets, tap and hold an app's icon, then drag it towards the top where it says "uninstall." On iPads, simply tap and hold on an empty space to enter the jiggle mode, then tap the "-" button on the app's icon and select "Delete App."

Alternatively, on Android, you can navigate to Settings > Apps > See all apps. While the exact names of the menus may differ from device to device, here, you will be able to view all of your installed apps and how much storage they're taking up. You can select individual apps to see more information or to uninstall them. Similarly, on iOS, navigate to Settings > General > iPad Storage to view and manage applications.

You'll notice your iPad may have an option to "Offload Unused Apps," which automatically deletes the bulk of the app while keeping all of its data. Restoring the app is as easy as tapping the greyed-out icon in your app drawer. Similar functionality can be achieved by using the auto-archiving apps feature on Android.