5 Ways To Customize Your Apple iPad Just For You

iOS 14 finally brought the ability to add widgets to your Apple device's home screen, and the functionality has only improved with subsequent updates. Not only did Apple's own widgets for apps like weather, news, and clock improve with smarter swipe and tap controls, but the market for third-party widgets is blooming. You can enjoy these shortcuts by holding down on your home screen until the apps begin to wiggle and tapping on the "+" icon to launch the widget selection screen.

Depending on how many compatible apps you have installed, your widget gallery can offer a plethora of options from the get-go. Most apps offer widgets that perform different tasks and come in different grid sizes. You'll notice a "Smart Stack" option, which lets you house multiple widgets in the same space, which you can access by swiping up or down. Widgets on iPadOS are now interactive, meaning you no longer need to launch the app to perform simple tasks.

You might have seen icons placed anywhere on the screen on some popular iPad home screen layouts despite there not being an official way to place apps wherever you want. This trick uses third-party apps from the App Store that offer an invisible widget, fulfilling the same purpose as a blank space on top of your apps — unlocking creative ways to design your home screen.