10 Of The Best Android Tablets In 2023, Ranked

If you're checking out lists of the best tablets you can buy, you'll probably spot a lot of iPads. And though iPads may be more sought-after over others on the market, not everyone wants an iPad. Some may simply not want a device in the Apple ecosystem, or others might just want a tablet that's more compatible with their Android smartphone.

The most recent 2022 iPad from Apple sports some awesome features, but there are plenty of Android tablets that offer similar (if not better) features. In general, the best Android tablets currently come from Samsung. That's not to say that there aren't other worthy Android tablets — we've included find fantastic options from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Google, and more here. However, Samsung is currently the strongest competitor for Apple's iPads in terms of display specs, cameras, and processing power.

Depending on your needs and budget, the best Android tablet for you may be different than the best tablet for someone else. Despite the rankings on this list, there's not a real loser here. You'll find that some of these picks have slightly lower specs than each other or a more niche key feature, like being an e-reader or offering a bigger, better display that costs more money.