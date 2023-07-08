10 Of The Best Android Tablets In 2023, Ranked
If you're checking out lists of the best tablets you can buy, you'll probably spot a lot of iPads. And though iPads may be more sought-after over others on the market, not everyone wants an iPad. Some may simply not want a device in the Apple ecosystem, or others might just want a tablet that's more compatible with their Android smartphone.
The most recent 2022 iPad from Apple sports some awesome features, but there are plenty of Android tablets that offer similar (if not better) features. In general, the best Android tablets currently come from Samsung. That's not to say that there aren't other worthy Android tablets — we've included find fantastic options from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Google, and more here. However, Samsung is currently the strongest competitor for Apple's iPads in terms of display specs, cameras, and processing power.
Depending on your needs and budget, the best Android tablet for you may be different than the best tablet for someone else. Despite the rankings on this list, there's not a real loser here. You'll find that some of these picks have slightly lower specs than each other or a more niche key feature, like being an e-reader or offering a bigger, better display that costs more money.
1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
Samsung has released a lot of Galaxy tablets over the years, and the Galaxy Tab S8+ is currently the best option for most consumers, even if it's not the most powerful. It hits the sweet spot between the S8 and the S8 Ultra tablets, with the perfect combination of specs and price. The Galaxy Tab S8+ starts at $899.99, but it frequently goes on sale and you can trade in select Samsung devices to bring the price down further.
Inside, you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and either 128 or 256 gigabytes of internal storage. You can expand external storage with a microSD card up to one extra terabyte, but this isn't included with your purchase. The Galaxy Tab S8+ supports Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, and Bluetooth 5.0. All of these specs translate to a speedy device that's capable of a lot of power and multitasking capabilities between your tablet and a compatible PC.
Everything looks fantastic on the 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, with stunning 8K resolution and games run smoothly with a 120Hz refresh rate. With the quad-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos surround sound, you may find you don't even need to use headphones while binging your favorite show.
The camera setup is pretty sweet too, with a 12-megapixel camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the front and a 13-megapixel camera and 6-megapixel ultra-wide lens in the rear. Whether you're working, streaming, or enjoying a video call with friends, you can get several hours out of the 10,090 mAh battery. The Galaxy Tab S8+ also comes with the new and improved S Pen, which is great for drawing or writing notes in your own distinct handwriting.
2. Xiaomi Pad 5
The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a great pick if you're looking for a tablet with a smaller display that still packs a decent punch. For just under $400 retail price, you'll get an 11-inch vibrant display that features 1600 x 2560 resolution and WQHD+ technology. Its speedy 120Hz refresh rate is also great for mobile games or simply swiping through an online article.
Inside, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. You can choose between 128 gigabytes of storage and 256 gigabytes of storage, but both options come with 6 gigabytes of RAM. For connectivity, the Pad 5 supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and the MIUI operating system, a custom Android-based OS developed by Xiaomi.
If all you do is listen to music on your tablet, the 8,720 mAh battery can last up to 5 days. For more power-hungry tasks like streaming videos or playing video games, the battery could last you up to 16+ hours or 10+ hours, respectively. These numbers, of course, could vary based on the device's brightness setting or what else you have running in the background. If you use magnetic wireless charging, you could fully charge Xiaomi's Pad 5 in just 18 minutes.
The Pad 5 comes with the Xiaomi Smart Pen, which provides 4096 level pressure sensitivity that results in a more precise drawing and writing experience. Lastly, you can take selfies with the front 8-megapixel camera, or even snap photos of friends or a beautiful landscape with the 13-megapixel rear camera.
3. Lenovo Tab Extreme
The Lenovo Tab Extreme, along with the Precision Pen 3 and the Tab Extreme keyboard, may feel more like a laptop-tablet hybrid than just a tablet. This tablet starts at $949.99, and only select models come with the Tab Extreme keyboard for a little extra money.
Under the hood, there's a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core processor, 12 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes of storage, and support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Android 13, upgradeable to Android 16. You can expand total storage by buying a microSD card. With the massive 12,300 mAh battery, you can get up to 12 hours of video playback. SlashGear's reviewer thought the battery stood up well despite the tablet's large display.
The Tab Extreme sports a 14.5-inch OLED display with a stunning, vibrant 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There are also some great technologies, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, helping the display meet its potential. To really push the audio, the tablet features eight JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos technology.
It might be fun to snap photos occasionally on the Lenovo Tab Extreme, but they're not likely to be of the highest quality. The front-facing 13-megapixel camera has an RGB sensor and an ultra-wide field of view, while the rear 13-megapixel camera features autofocus tech and a 5-megapixel fixed focus lens. These cameras can snap decent photos, but your smartphone camera probably has better lenses.
4. OnePlus Pad
OnePlus has produced some amazing smartphones over the years, and now the company is entering the tablet market with the OnePlus Pad. Retailing for only $479.99, the OnePlus Pad impressed SlashGear with its beautiful design and display, and it has great specs for the price.
The 11.6-inch LCD display utilizes Dolby Vision technology and has a 2800 x 2000 resolution, a max refresh rate of 144 Hz, and a max touch sampling rate of 144 Hz. Powering this speedy, vibrant display is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU, an ARM G710 MC10 GPU, OxygenOS 13.1 operating system (based on Android), and 8 gigabytes of LPDDR5. The tablet also offers 128 gigabytes of UFS 3.1 storage, plenty for mobile games, files, and any photos you wish to take with its built-in cameras.
Speaking of, there's an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel back camera, both of which support EIS stabilization to help your image stay still while taking a photo. Our reviewer noted that the back camera bump and the camera itself felt unnecessary in this tablet, so photography may not be the biggest draw for the OnePlus Pad. That said, not many tablets take exceptional photos, so it's not a deal-breaker.
This tablet supports Wi-Fi 5 and 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth Low Energy, and audio devices via a USB-C port. The 9,510 mAh battery can support over 12 hours of video playback, and charge incredibly fast with 67W SUPERVOOC charging, a technology developed by Oppo.
5. Google Pixel Tablet
The Google Pixel Tablet is a great mid-range option with great specs, surprisingly capable cameras, and an inventive charging dock that doubles as a speaker. Starting at $499, the Pixel Tablet features a proprietary Google Tensor G2 processor, a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and either 128 or 256 gigabytes of UFS 3.1 storage.
Processes run smoothly thanks to these specs, and videos and mobile games look fantastic on the 11-inch IPS LCD display, which boasts 2560 x 1600 resolution. If all you're doing is streaming videos, the built-in 27Wh battery can last for up to 12 hours. You can charge it via a USB-C charger (sold separately) or via the included dock.
In addition to packing in four speakers, charging dock can also be used as a home hub. Rather than buy an Android tablet and a Google Nest Hub, you can just buy the Google Pixel Tablet to serve both purposes. You can the device take it off the hub to use as a slim, portable tablet, then return it when you're ready to use Google Assistant for hands-free help or make a video call.
For video calls or selfies, you can use the 8-megapixel front camera. There's also an 8-megapixel camera on the back of the tablet, and both cameras have an 84-degree field of view. The Google Pixel Tablet supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Google Cast. This is also the first tablet that comes with Chromecast, so users will be able to cast music and videos from your phone to your docked tablet, just like with a compatible TV.
6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Galaxy Tab A8 is the best budget tablet Samsung offers right now. Starting at only $229.99, it features a smaller display and less impressive specs than more expensive tablets. However, the tablet is plenty powerful enough to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, play simpler mobile games, and perform basic internet tasks like checking your email or taking notes in class.
The 10.5-inch TFT LCD display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, and when paired with four stereo speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos tech, you can stream videos without needing headphones. However, if you have a great pair of headphones you want to use, there's a 3.5-millimeter audio jack on the Galaxy Tab A8. The tablet uses an octa-core Unisoc T618 processor to make processes relatively speedy for the price. Then, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Wi-Fi 5, Android 11, and biometric face unlock technology. The 7,040 mAh battery can last for hours.
Samsung offers three possible combinations of RAM and storage, including 3 gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of storage or 4 gigabytes of RAM with either 64 or 128 gigabytes of storage. No matter which model you choose, you can add up to 1 terabyte of extra storage via a microSD card, which is sold separately.
It's also worth mentioning that the Galaxy Tab A8 has a front 5-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera. Compared to other tablets on the market, these are lower quality cameras — but for the price, it's not surprising.
7. OPPO Pad Air
At under $400, the OPPO Pad Air almost resembles a more affordable iPad Pro — but just in design, not in specs. There's a slight bezel around the display, so it doesn't look as sleek as the iPad Pro, but it has flat edges and a fun design on the back featuring the OPPO logo.
Inside, the OPPO Pad Air features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU, an Adreno 610 GPU, 4 gigabytes of LPDDR4X RAM, and a choice of either 64 or 128 gigabytes of UFS 2.2 storage. The built-in storage amounts are honestly plenty if you don't plan on downloading too many apps or bulky documents. If you need more storage, you can always purchase a microSD card to add up to 512 gigabytes of extra storage.
The camera setup certainly screams "budget tablet," with a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. Though your photos may not be the best quality, they'll look bright and sharp on the 10.36-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution.
OPPO's Pad Air is fairly long-lasting, thanks to a 7,000 mAh battery, and because the tablet isn't as demanding as higher-end options, a smaller battery works just fine and can last you quite a while. The tablet supports biometric facial recognition, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, Bluetooth Low Energy, headphones via a USB-C port, and ColorOS 12.1, a customized operating system based on Android 12.
8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the best competitor for the iPad Pro, in both price and specs. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at a whopping $1099.99, and that's for the lowest RAM and storage combination of 8 gigabytes and 128 gigabytes, respectively. You could opt for 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of RAM or 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage. Then, any model could also gain up to 1 terabyte of extra storage via a microSD card, sold separately.
This Samsung tablet has a large 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display that looks vividly bright and sharp, perfect for streaming movies, playing mobile games, or drawing with realistic colors. The touchscreen is highly responsive, and things appear to move quickly with the tablet's 120Hz refresh rate, whether you're scrolling through an article or playing a game. Beneath the display, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor powering everything.
The large 11,200 mAh allows you to watch countless videos for hours, and juices up quickly with 45W Super Fast charging. For connectivity, the tablet supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6, and it comes with the new and improved S Pen that has near-zero latency. The 12.2-megapixel front camera is capable of taking stunning selfies or recording 4K videos, and it's equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Then, there's a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide lens, so you can capture even more beautiful moments.
9. TCL Tab 10 5G
TCL's Tab 10 5G is the perfect Android tablet for you if you're just looking for something cheap to stream videos, play the occasional mobile game, and browse the internet. With 4 gigabytes of RAM, 32 gigabytes of storage, and an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 800T 5G chipset, you'll be able to do these things with ease. You can also purchase a microSD card to expand storage capacity up to 512 gigabytes.
Retailing for only $299.99, the TCL packs an impressively hefty 8,000 mAh battery that can last up to 18 hours for video playback and up to 50 days on standby time. It'll only take about 3.5 hours to fully charge the Tab 10 from zero to 100. The 10.1-inch TFT-IPS display also isn't super demanding on the battery, despite its 1920 x 1200 resolution and NXTVISION technology.
You can use face unlock via the front 5-megapixel camera, which is equipped with autofocus and flash. The 8-megapixel rear camera is also equipped with autofocus. The TCL Tab 10 5G supports Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and Android 12.
10. ONYX BOOX Tab Ultra
The ONYX BOOX Tab Ultra retails for $599.99, and it's unique in that it's an E-reader that uses an E Ink Carta display. An E Ink Carat display uses "electronic paper" technology, so it has a lighter backing and a higher contrast than other E-reader screens. This lets you read, draw, and write easily in bright sunlight, which is great if you love to do your work outside or want to take digital books to the beach with you.
The 10.3-inch screen has a resolution of 1872 x 1404 pixels, uses inductive and capacitive touch technologies, and achieves 256 unique shades of gray with its Regal function. Beneath the display, there's an octa-core processor, 4 gigabytes of RAM, and 128 gigabytes of internal storage that can be expanded externally with a microSD card, sold separately.
The BOOX Tab Ultra uses the Android 11 operating system, which allows you to install third-party applications, making it a true tablet and not just useful for reading books or working with documents. To add to the tablet's overall functionality, there's even a 16-megapixel camera that can take great photos or scan and recognize text from documents.
This tablet supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, USB-C charging, and the ability to read documents in different world languages, including English, German, French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Swedish, Chinese, and more. With its 6,300 mAh battery, you can read for hours before needing to recharge.